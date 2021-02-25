Sarawakian fined RM500 for shouting at, provoking cops

Iskandar shouted and provoked police personnel on duty at the Selangau police station around 7pm on Jan 28. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

SIBU, Feb 25 — A man, 30, was fined RM500 by a magistrates’ court in Mukah yesterday after he pleaded guilty to acting indecently, to wit, shouting and provoking police personnel on duty.

The accused Mohd Iskandar David, who was unrepresented, paid the fine.

He was charged under Section 90 of the Police Act 1967 which provides for a maximum six months’ jail or a fine not exceeding RM500 or both upon conviction.

According to the charge sheet, Iskandar shouted and provoked police personnel on duty inside the charge room of Selangau police station around 7pm on Jan 28.

Based on the fact of case, the accused suddenly came in the room, saying he wanted to lodge a police report.

Police personnel advised him to go home and come again the next day when he is sober because he was drunk then.

The accused suddenly became aggressive and tried to attack one of the policemen, who however used minimum force to prevent the accused from making a scene.

At the lobby, he shouted to one of the policemen, saying Lily dik empai nemu sapa aku ba Selangau tok, enda senang idup dik dah tok (You do not know who I am in Selangau, you will not have an easy life after this).

He also pointed to the policemen to challenge them, and entered the charge room again, where he again provoked the policemen to beat him.

He was arrested after a report has been lodged against him. — Borneo Post