Condo managements no power to issue compound notices to residents for Covid-19 breach, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — The managements of high-rises are not empowered to issue compound notices to their residents violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOP), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

The defence minister in charge of security during the pandemic stressed that only the police or those conferred the power by the government under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342).

“As of today, only the police are given the responsibility to issue compound notices.

“For now, we did not give the power to condominium and apartment management or any offices to take action,” Ismail said during the news conference in response to a journalist who claimed a condominium in Ampang, Kuala Lumpur had recently issued a compound notice against a one-year-old child living there.

The minister also clarified that people from different households can share one car, after the government lifted the two-person limit on February 18.

“There’s no issue that passengers from different households can travel together,” he said.

He added that he made no mention in his previous announcement that all the occupants sharing the vehicle must be from the same household or address.

The government had previously restricted the number of occupants in a vehicle to just two, the driver and one passenger, during the current movement control order, but later relaxed the rules and only said the number depended on the vehicle’s capacity.