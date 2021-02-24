Man charged with 64 counts of incest, rape against daughter, friend in Klang

The suspect was charged with 55 counts of committing incest against his daughter at a house in Klang between April 2019 to January 2021. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KLANG, Feb 24 — A sugarcane drink seller was today charged in the Klang Sessions Court here, with 64 counts of committing sexual crimes against his daughter and her friend, both aged 14.

The 42-year-old accused, however, pleaded not guilty after it took two hours for all the charges to be read out to him, before Judge Datin M. Kunasundary.

He was charged with 55 counts of committing incest against his daughter at a house in Klang between April 2019 to January 2021.

The charges under Section 376B of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 30 years and whipping upon conviction.

The accused was also charged with nine counts of raping his daughter’s friend between August 2020 and January 2021 at the same location, under Section 376 (1) of the Penal Code.

The accused was denied bail and the court set March 24 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Qistini Qamarul Abrar prosecuted while the accused was represented by Khairul Naim Rafidi.

Yesterday, Klang Selatan district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli in a statement said a suspect was arrested on February 10 after his daughter and her friend lodged a police report against him.

Shamsul said investigators learned that the man’s hideous acts against his daughter had been going on since she was 10. — Bernama