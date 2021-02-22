Viral news of children under 12 not allowed into shopping malls in Kuantan is fake, says ministry

The Multimedia and Communications Ministry’s Quick Response Team today said that the Kuantan district police headquarters and its Covid-19 DCC Hotline denied releasing any statement or poster regarding the enforcement of such a SOP under the CMCO. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — News that has gone viral on social media regarding children under 12 years of age not being allowed to enter shopping malls or eateries there, is fake.

The Multimedia and Communications Ministry’s (KKMM) Quick Response Team in a statement today said that the Kuantan district police headquarters and its Covid-19 DCC Hotline denied releasing any statement or poster regarding the enforcement of such a standard operating procedure (SOP) under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“The Kuantan police clarified that children under 12 years of age are not encouraged, but still allowed to visit shopping malls or eateries on condition that they comply with the CMCO SOP issued by the National Security Council (MKN) on February 19,” the statement read. — Bernama