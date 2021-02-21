Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 cases rises to 3,297 today, Perak tops list

Health workers test members of the public for Covid-19 at Dewan MBSA Seksyen 19 in Shah Alam February 17, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — After a brief respite, Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 tally crossed the 3,000-mark again today, registering 3,297 new cases today.

This time, Perak recorded the highest number of infections with 1,215 new cases.

The Ministry of Health said six of the new cases today were imported, bringing the cumulative number of Covid-19 cases locally to 283,569, with 33,304 active cases still undergoing treatment.

A breakdown of the cases included that 1,402 infections were among Malaysians, with 1,889 involving non-locals.

Also reported were five more deaths, bringing the cumulative amount of Covid-19-related deaths locally to 1,506, which represents a mortality rate of 0.37 per cent.

Two people who died were in Terengganu, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said. One was a 62-year old woman with a history of diabetes, hypertension and chronic kidney disease. The other was a 76-year old man with lymphoma.

Dr Noor Hisham said a 29-year old woman in Selangor who died had a history of hypertension. Her body was taken to Hospital Ampang where tests found she had contracted Covid-19.

A 74-year old man with hypertension, diabetes, and cardiac disease was also recorded to have died of Covid-19 in Hospital Serdang.

The last death was of an 82-year old man who had previously suffered a stroke and had a history of diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia. He died at the Hospital Canselor Tuanku Muhriz in Cheras.

A total of 209 patients are currently being treated in Intensive Care Units (ICU) nationwide, said the MOH, with 91 of them on ventilators.

Some 4,456 recoveries were also registered, with 249,209 patients cured and discharged so far with a recovery rate of 87.88 per cent.

Dr Noor Hisham added that six new workplace clusters were detected today, five in Johor and one in Penang.

The new clusters in Johor are the Jalan Persiaran Cemerlang, Jalan Cemerlang Besi, Jalan Kota Kulai, Jalan Kelapa Mawar, and Jalan Pandan Ria clusters.

These Johor clusters were detected among factory workers in Taman Perindustrian Cemerlang, in Ulu Tiram, Kulai, Batu Pahat, and among staff of a cleaning company in Jalan Kangkar, Johor Bharu.

Meanwhile in Penang, the new Perusahan Baru cluster was also detected among workers at a factory located in Kawasan Perusahaan Perai 3, Seberang Perai Tengah.