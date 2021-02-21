Flood hit Sarawak again, 67 victims at two relief centres

Villagers in Kampung Hulu Serian navigate through floodwater in Serian, Sarawak, February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 21 — Floods hit Sarawak again since two days ago following incessant rain, but the situation is reported to be improving with only 67 evacuees at two relief centres today, from 522 people yesterday.

The State Disaster Management Committee Secretariat, in a statement today, said only two relief centres were still opened, from five, yesterday.

The two relief centres that are still in operation are the Kampung Entingan Multi-Purpose Hall and the Kampung Nangka Community Hall, both in the Samarahan district.

The weather in the district is also reported to be fine. — Bernama