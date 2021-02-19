PPR projects renamed ‘Rumah Malaysia’, more than 4,000 units planned nationwide, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin hands over a replica key to a recipient during the Taman Seri Molek Persana Phase 1 and PPR Taman Perling housing ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Johor Baru February 19, 2021. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — The Program Perumahan Rakyat, or more popularly known as PPR (People’s Housing Programme), will be renamed “Rumah Malaysia” with the next batch of 4,120 units to be built at 11 locations nationwide.

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said part of the figure will see three Rumah Malaysia projects built in Johor involving the Sembrong, Kluang and Pengerang districts as a start.

“The size of a Rumah Malaysia unit is 900 square feet, compared to the previous PPR which was only about 600 to 750 square feet.

“Rumah Malaysia will also be equipped with various facilities such as halls, places of worship and playgrounds,” said Zuraida during a media conference after the Taman Seri Molek Persana Phase 1 and PPR Taman Perling homes handover ceremony at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Johor Baru here today.

Also present was Deputy Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Abd Mutallib, Johor Housing and Local Government Committee chairman Ayub Jamil and Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Datuk Yahaya Madis.

Zuraida said three months after a Rumah Malaysia is completed, the housing scheme should be fully taken up and the state government is responsible for getting a list of buyers or those who are eligible to occupy it.

She explained that the condition is a new policy by her ministry and the housing project should not be left empty.

“If the buyer for a Rumah Malaysia has loan issues with the bank, we will give them the opportunity to rent the house for a period of two years at a set rental rate.

“This two-year period is to give prospective buyers the opportunity to manage their loans with the bank. In the event there still is a problem during the given period, we will give an extension period of another year,” said Zuraida.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the ministry will discuss with the respective state governments on demolishing the old flats in the state and building new ones due to high maintenance costs as well as some which are no longer suitable for repairs.

She said this was part of her ministry’s suggestion to the respective state governments.

“We see that there are flats that are too old and worn out with the problem of having damaged elevators. It is not that the ministry is unable to maintain them, but they are no longer economically viable or sustainable,” said Zuraida.