PM Muhyiddin unveils RM56b plan to spur Malaysia’s digital economy

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 ― The Malaysian government will spend up to RM56 billion on infrastructure for faster and wider internet connectivity under a 10-year plan aimed at developing the country’s digital economy, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

Nearly half of the budget will go into the National Digital Connectivity (Jendela) programme, a five-year plan to expand fixed fibre optic internet coverage to nine million premises by 2025 from 7.5 million in 2022.

This infrastructure will be crucial if the country wants to realise its 5G ambition. Muhyiddin said private telecommunication companies will invest over a billion ringgit more to connect Jendela to undersea cables by 2023, and RM15 billion more into expanding 5G connectivity nationwide.

