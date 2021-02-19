Health Ministry: 2,936 new Covid-19 cases today, 13 deaths

Workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) carry the body of a Covid-19 victim at a cemetery in Shah Alam February 11, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 19 — The Ministry of Health announced today that Malaysia recorded another 2,936 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, with Selangor still topping the list with the highest number of new infections.

In a statement, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that out of today’s 2,936 new cases, 17 were imported ones.

He added that 13 deaths were registered today from the Covid-19 virus, bringing the total number of fatalities from the disease in Malaysia to 1,043.

