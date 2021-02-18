Woman hides stepson in car boot to cross district in Penang

File picture shows a policeman manning a roadblock along the Tun Dr Lim Choong Eu Highway in Penang January 13, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

BUKIT MERTAJAM, Feb 18 — A 14-year-old boy was found hiding in the boot of a car driven by his stepmother at a police roadblock at Km2.4 of the Butterworth-Kulim Expressway (BKE) here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Tengah Police chief ACP Shafee Abd Samad said the police manning the roadblock stopped a Proton Waja car driven in a suspicious manner at 5 pm.

He said the 35-year-old woman told the police she and another 14-year-old boy sitting in the front passenger seat were on their way to shop for clothing at a supermarket in Seberang Jaya.

“The woman lives in the Seberang Perai Utara district and wants to go to a supermarket located in the Seberang Perai Tengah district.

“Further inspection found her stepson hiding in the boot. The woman said she had to hide her stepson because she was worried about being detained by the police for violating the two people in a car ruling,” he said when contacted today.

Shafee said the woman was later issued RM1,000 compound and told to turn back for failing to provide permit for inter-district travel.

The other boy is her stepson’s friend, he added. — Bernama