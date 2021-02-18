Najib’s 1MDB trial gets more hearing dates, stretches to December

Datuk Seri Najib Razak arrives at the Kuala Lumpur High Court Complex February 18, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s corruption trial involving over RM2 billion of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) funds will go on until December this year, after additional hearing dates were scheduled for the former prime minister’s case.

This morning, the High Court fixed the additional hearing dates from August to December, with the dates accepted by both the prosecution and Najib’s defence team.

The new dates are August 17 to 19, 23 to 24, September 6 to 9, 13 to 15, 20 to 23, October 4 to 7, 11 to 14, 18 to 21, November 8 to 11, 15 to 18, 22 to 25, December 6 to 9, 13 to 16.

Today is the last day of hearing in February for Najib’s 1MDB trial, with the next scheduled trial date being May 3.

Trial dates that have been scheduled previously are May 3 to 6, 17 to 20, 24 to 27, and June 1 to 3, 8 to 10, 21 to 24, 28 to 30, and July 5 to 8.

Najib is facing several ongoing criminal cases in court, with other trial dates fixed for those cases.

The dates cannot overlap as Najib has to be personally present as the accused during case proceedings and trial to ensure fair trial.

Najib’s joint trial with former 1MDB CEO Arul Kanda Kandasamy over the alleged tampering of the federal audit report on 1MDB is scheduled to be heard next week (February 22 to 24) and March 8 to 11.

The Court of Appeal’s hearing for Najib’s appeal against his conviction and sentencing in the trial involving RM42 million of former 1MDB unit SRC International Sdn Bhd is scheduled for April 5 to 8, April 12 to 15, April 19 to 22.