Ismail Sabri: Tourism and cultural sectors can resume in CMCO states from tomorrow, at half capacity

File picture shows a worker spraying disinfectant outside the elephant enclosure at Zoo Negara during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur April 17, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — Two more economic sectors, tourism and culture, may reopen from tomorrow in states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

However, he said the businesses in these two sectors, such as recreational parks and theme parks as well as zoos, can only operate at half their capacity and must comply with CMCO standard operating procedures (SOP).

States that will come under the CMCO from tomorrow are: Kedah, Perak, Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang, Negri Sembilan, Melaka and Sabah. Sarawak is already under the CMCO.

Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Johor and Penang will remain under the movement control order (MCO) for another two weeks until March 4 while Perlis is the only state that will observe SOP under the recovery movement control order (RMCO) phase from February 19.

