Pahang govt allocates RM9.4m for 18,726 flood victims, says MB

KUANTAN, Feb 17 — The Pahang state government has allocated RM9.4 million as cash aid for 18,726 victims affected by floods early this year, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the recipients comprising household heads who were evacuated to relief centres or relatives’ houses as well as stall and shophouse owners whose businesses were affected, would receive RM500 each.

In addition Wan Rosdy said the state government has also decided on a three-month rental exemption to 27 household heads whose houses were destroyed or could not be occupied due to floods, with a total allocation of RM16,800.

“The decision was made at the state executive council meeting today and it was also agreed that a laptop be donated to candidates sitting for the 2021 Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) as registered under the Bantuan Kanak-Kanak Pahang list,” he said in a statement.

“Hopefully, the financial aid and laptops provided can ease the burden of the people and help students overcome educational challenges following the COVID-19 pandemic,” he added.

Wan Rosdy said in the meeting today it was announced that the federal government through the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) has approved an allocation of RM4.3 million as compassionate aid to 8,600 households in the state.

The floods in Pahang which started on Jan 3 and involved all districts except Cameron Highlands had claimed seven lives. The state fully recovered from the disaster on Jan 20. — Bernama