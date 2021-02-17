Iskandar Puteri senior citizen nabbed after shooting neighbour’s noisy car with YouTube-inspired DIY air gun

The two home-made air guns seized from a senior citizen following a police raid on his house in Taman Ulu Choh in Iskandar Puteri February 16, 2021. — Picture courtesy of the Iskandar Puteri district police

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Feb 17 — A senior citizen was arrested after he fired a home-made air gun at his neighbour’s passing car, causing damage to its door, in Taman Ulu Choh here yesterday.

Iskandar Puteri police chief Assistant Commissioner Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the 63-year-old suspect’s home was raided at 5.30pm and two home-made air guns and three marbles were seized after a report was lodged by a 21-year-old living in the same residential area.

He said the police had acted based on a report made by the victim alleging that a shot was fired at his Perodua Myvi.

“The victim was earlier driving his Perodua Myvi around Taman Ulu Choh and was heading towards Jalan Senduduk when he felt a round hit his car, which subsequently left behind a dent.

“The victim suspected that the shot had come from one of the houses in the residential area,” he said in a statement issued tonight.

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect, who also has a previous criminal offence, is thought to have learned how to make the air guns from watching YouTube tutorials.

Dzulkhairi said police investigations also found that the suspect was upset with the victim as the latter’s car purportedly emits loud noises that disturb the peace.

He added that the case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960 for possession of imitation firearms which carries a one-year prison term, or a maximum RM50,000 fine, or both if convicted.

“The suspect has been remanded for five days starting today,” said Dzulkhairi.