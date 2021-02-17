Backing Umno’s Azalina, DAP MP says suspending Parliament’s select committees has ‘killed’ democracy’s last fortress in Malaysia

File picture shows Wong Kah Woh speaking to reporters after a meeting at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 24, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

IPOH, February 17 — Ipoh Timor MP Wong Kah Woh today joined in growing criticism against the Attorney General’s Chamber (AGC) for its advice disallowing Select Committees (SCs) to meet, even virtually, after Parliament’s suspension.

The Opposition lawmaker who chairs Parliament’s bipartisan Public Accounts Committee lashed out at the AGC for its latest advice to the prime minister, claiming it reversed the Dewan Rakyat Speaker’s earlier decision last month allowing SCs and other parliamentary working groups to continue.

“It is already bad for Parliament to be suspended, and now even the SCs are being suspended in the name of Emergency?

“The AGC’s view on the matter is too restrictive, regressive and has effectively killed off the last fortress of democracy in the nation,” Wong said in a statement.

He noted that Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun’s January 12 decision was based on Clause 14(1)(a) of the Emergency Ordinance 2021 states, which says that for so long as the Emergency is in force, the provisions relating to the summoning, proroguing and dissolution of Parliament in the Federal Constitution shall not have effect.

Wong said it is a “shame” if MPs are not allowed to carry out their duties despite the government announcing the lawmakers would be the first group of people to receive the Covid-19 vaccination.

“The Deputy Speaker Datuk Seri Azalina Othman had an open letter to the Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun today.

“I support the Deputy Speaker’s position in this matter. Parliament’s role needs to be defended,” he said.

Azlinda via the letter today questioned why the country has refused to employ means to facilitate Parliament sittings like other countries, such as reducing the number of MPs present, having flexible sitting hours, and broadcasting the House’s proceedings.

The letter was also copied to Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, and Azhar, among others.

In the letter, Azalina also suggested that the current Cabinet be suspended and replaced with an Emergency Cabinet that would have only limited powers until the Emergency is lifted on August 1.