‘Mystery’ woman found dead in Taman Jaya lake, eyewitness says saw her exercising in the vicinity at 8am

The body of a woman floating in the Taman Jaya lake in Petaling Jaya being retrieved by Fire Rescue Department personnel, February 15, 2021. — Picture courtesy of PJ police

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found floating in the Taman Jaya lake in Petaling Jaya, Selangor this morning.

The Petaling Jaya police headquarters said it had received a call from a member of the public made at 10.09am, alerting them to what seemed like a floating human body in the lake.

Acting on the phone call, a team from the Petaling Jaya district police station along with fire and rescue personnel from the Kelana Jaya branch were sent to the location and recovered the woman’s body.

“We found no identifying documents on the victims body and thus far there are no elements of a crime detected.

“This case is classified as ‘sudden death’ while we wait for the post mortem from the Universiti Malaya Medical Centre,” the police statement read.

PJ police said an eyewitness claimed to have seen the woman exercising in the vicinity of the lake at 8am, and about an hour later, saw a body floating in the lake and believed it was the same person spotted earlier.