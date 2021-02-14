Industries Unite coalition urge compliance with MCO SOPs through public service advertisements

Industries Unite banner has launched a public service initiative to assist the government in keeping the Covid-19 positive numbers down. — Picture courtesy of Industries Unite

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 14 — A coalition of 52 trade groups under the Industries Unite banner has launched a public service initiative with hopes of bringing down the country’s current Covid-19 infection rate.

The public service initiative features a series of advertisements displayed on electronic billboards along major roads in the Klang Valley.

“Industries Unite is committed to assist the government in keeping the Covid-19 positive numbers down while opening up the economy in a safe way.

“We have to make it our responsibility to observe strict SOPs (standard operating procedures),” the coalition said in a statement today.

The digital advertisements are of messages such as “Kita Teguh, Kita Menang. PATUHILAH SOP. Mencegah Covid-19 bersama-sama and a Chinese New Year greeting.

“We encourage others especially businesses to take the initiative to be aware, informed and strict in adherence to SOPs or the numbers will rise post Chinese New Year,” the coalition said.

Prior to Chinese New Year, the Industries Unite had raised concerns over the lack of a long-term recovery plan for small-medium enterprises (SME).

The associations said up until the extension on the movement control order (MCO) was announced on February 4, there is no clarity on the government’s plan for the economic wellbeing of the business community during this period.

The MCO was earlier initiated on January 13 in light of cases rising above the 2,500 mark on a daily basis and has since been extended until February 18.