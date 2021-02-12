Covid-19: Sarawak records 83 new cases, two deaths

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee in a statement also said, there were two new deaths due to Covid-19 reported today bringing the total number of deaths to 58. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 12 — As many as 83 new Covid-19 infections were recorded in Sarawak today, bringing the total number of cases to 6,273 to date in the state.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee in a statement also said, there were two new deaths due to Covid-19 reported today bringing the total number of deaths to 58.

The statement stated that the 57th death case was the 5,269th case involving a 66-year-old local woman who was admitted to Sibu Hospital due to breathing difficulties.

“Her condition continued to deteriorate and she died on Feb 11,” according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the 58th death case involved a 79-year-old local who was admitted to Bintulu Hospital on February 9 after experiencing difficulty breathing.

The statement said the victim, who had high blood pressure and diabetes, the most common comorbid conditions, died today. — Bernama