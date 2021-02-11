Covid-19 vaccine: MOH seeking senior citizen volunteers for phase three clinical trial

A man undergoes a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise at the Datuk Dr Wan Junaidi multipurpose hall in Tabuan Lot, Kuching May 9, 2020. Volunteers aged 60 and above are being sought by MOH to participate in phase three clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine. — Bernama pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 — Volunteers aged 60 and above are being sought by the Health Ministry (MOH) to participate in phase three clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Health Ministry (MOH) through its official social media Facebook and Twitter accounts, informed that around 350 to 450 senior citizens were needed for the study which will also test the effectiveness and safety of the vaccine for the group.

“We welcome senior citizens who are interested in contributing to the development of the Covid-19 vaccine,” stated the post.

MOH informed that interested individuals can contact the nine hospitals involved, namely Ampang Hospital, Sarawak General Hospital, Penang Hospital, Seberang Jaya Hospital, Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital, Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital, Taiping Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital and Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital.

MOH also informed that this study is a collaboration between the Institute of Medical Biology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (IMBCAMS) and the ministry.

Through the same posting, MOH said 8,162 individuals aged 18 and above had contacted the nine hospitals to volunteer for the clinical trial, as of Tuesday (February 9).

“As many as 1,512 or 50 per cent of have agreed to participate in the study, while 38 per cent of the volunteers have received the first dose of the trial vaccine or placebo,” according to the post. — Bernama