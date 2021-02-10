Town Villa in Sibu Jaya, Sarawak, under EMCO from tomorrow, says SDMC

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah said that the EMCO will be in force in the Town Villa houses and flats in Sibu Jaya town from tomorrow to February 25. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Feb 10 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be in force in the Town Villa houses and flats in Sibu Jaya town from tomorrow to February 25, said Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee, said 129 Covid-19 cases were reported in the housing area out of the 247 cases detected in Sibu Jaya.

He reminded the owners of business premises to adhere strictly to the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

“Although the enforcement agencies are ensuring that business premises abide by the SOPs, the traders are advised to play their role in helping to stem the transmission of Covid-19,” he said at the daily press briefing of the committee, here, today.

Uggah also said that the authorities have rejected all requests to hold dinner receptions or big events in designated places.

Sarawak today recorded 135 Covid-19 positive cases, raising the cumulative number of such cases to 6,006.

A total of 125 recovered cases were reported today, taking the number of such cases to 4,101 or 68.28 per cent of the total number of cases in the state. — Bernama