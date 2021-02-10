Ebit Lew helps three brothers build new home after fire razed their house in Kelantan

Ebit Lew (right) and Mohd Yazid Mohd Nor survey the damage done to the razed house in Kampung Pengkalan Nangka in Pengkalan Chepa, February 10, 2021. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Feb 10 — The plight of a visually impaired, whose house was razed by fire yesterday morning and a photo of him sitting on the steps and crying posted on social media, has caught the attention of Muslim preacher Ebit Lew, today.

Ebit said his relief mission team would help build a new house for Mohd Yazid Mohd Nor, 30, and his two older brothers at a cost of RM70,000 and also bought them a Modenass Kriss tricycle.

“After I saw the photo of Mohd Yazid in a pensive mood, I quickly rushed to Kota Baru. As soon as I arrived, I met with the family and discussed the immediate needs of the three brothers,” he told reporters when met in Kampung Pengkalan Nangka, Pangkalan Chepa, here, today.

Ebit hoped the tricycle would help Mohd Yazid’s brother, Fakhru Rrazi, 36, to continue his job as a grass cutter and support the family.

In the 8.30am incident, Mohd Yazid was sleeping in his room when he felt the heat on his face and body. He was rescued by his brothers, Fakhru Rrazi and Mohd Khairulzaman, 39.

In the relief mission, Ebit appointed a contractor to build a house with three bedrooms and two bathrooms for the comfort of the brothers.

“I hope the construction of the house will be expedited and completed by May. InsyaAllah (God willing), it will be ready before Hari Raya Aidilfitri,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fakhru Rrazi said the incident was like a nightmare but did not expect God to assist his family in the blink of an eye through Ebit Lew who gifted them a new house. — Bernama