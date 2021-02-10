CNY: Face-to-face meetings with prison inmates not allowed, according to Prisons Dept

A man in a PPE suit is seen at the Penang Remand Prison along Jalan Penjara, October 6. 2020. Face-to-face meetings between prison inmates and their family members in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebration will not be allowed at all prison institutions nationwide. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Face-to-face meetings between prison inmates and their family members in conjunction with Chinese New Year celebration will not be allowed at all prison institutions nationwide.

The Prisons Department in a statement said, however, a prepaid telephone calling facility would be provided as an alternative method to get in touch.

“The consideration was made as a measure to prevent the spread of Covid-19, and members of the public with any queries may refer to the relevant prison institution,” read the statement. — Bernama