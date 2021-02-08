i-Sinar applicants mistakenly shown approved status due to technical issue

EPF contributors who earlier applied for i-Sinar withdrawal were urged to check on the status of their applications this morning.

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has announced at midnight that it has a technical issue on its i-Sinar online portal. Contributors that have applied for i-Sinar are urged to check again this morning after 8.00am to get their actual application status.

It was reported that EPF members that had applied for i-Sinar under Category 2 were shown the approval status last night. However, it appears that the displayed status could be a mistake due to a technical problem.

Some users had shared online that their application was approved with a big green status yesterday but it showed application was still being processed later this morning. If you’ve checked your i-Sinar application yesterday, you’re advised to check again today for the actual status.

To recap, the i-Sinar program is a facility by the EPF which allows members who have lost their jobs or have their income reduced due to the pandemic to withdraw up to RM60,000 from Account 1. According to the FAQ, applications under category 2 will take approximately 2-3 weeks for approval.

For members with less than RM100,000 in EPF Account 1, you may withdraw up to RM10,000 with a maximum of RM5,000 in the first payout. For those who have more than RM100,000 in Account 1, you may withdraw 10 per cent of your Account 1 savings (capped at RM60,000) with a maximum of RM10,000 in the first payout. The remaining balance will be credited across the subsequent 5 months.

If you need further assistance, you can call the i-Sinar hotline at 03-8922 4848. The lines are open from 8am to 8pm, from Monday to Friday except on Selangor and Federal public holidays. Take note that i-Sinar applications are only accepted online through the official i-Sinar portal. Users are told to watch out for fake apps and third-party agents that claim to offer i-Sinar assistance. — SoyaCincau