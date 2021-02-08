102 secondary schools in Sabah detected with Covid-19

File picture shows Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun speaking to the media in Kota Kinabalu, October 18, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — Almost half of secondary schools in the state registered a Covid-19 cases since the reopening of the school year.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 102 out of 221 secondary schools were detected with Covid-19 since January 16 up to today.

He did not elaborate on how many students or teachers were infected overall, or how many of the schools were asked to close following detection.

“The Health Department will assess each case and if they find that it could lead to a cluster from the school, then they will make a decision to temporarily close the school for 10-days to check on any possible spread,” he said, adding that it also depends on the promptness of detection and screening of close contacts.

“If the case is detected early, then immediate steps can be taken to quarantine close contacts and school will be allowed to stay open,” he said.

It was reported that ten schools have been closed so far, all in the Sandakan district.

In those, four students and 14 teachers were infected following the closures of the schools last month. At least two private kindergartens also detected cases of Covid-19.

Meanwhile, on a social media claim that local family was forced to pay RM6,000 for funeral expenses for a Covid-related death, Masidi said the government did not charge members of the public or patient’s families for funerals.

He said that it is only when the family engages the services of a private funeral parlour that fees were incurred. Those funerals are also closely monitored by the State Health Department.

“Burials undertaken by the State Health Department are free. But if the family chooses a private burial service involving transport, then charges will be incurred. I hope this is clear, the government does not charge for Covid-19 related burials.

“I appeal to those not to exploit or manipulate mourning families for huge profits,” he said.

On whether night markets could open in Sabah, Masidi said it was up to the local councils to decide whether to allow such markets could open and comply with strict SOPs.

“I believe the local councils will decide if they can enforce SOPs like ensuring only one exit and entry point, before deciding if they can allow markets to open,” he said.

On the upcoming Chinese New Year celebrations, Masidi reminded the public to celebrate, but be responsible by being vigilant and practising self discipline and comply with SOPs.

“We are not in an MCO like before where it was a strict lockdown. So it is up to the people to be responsible,” he said.