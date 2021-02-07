Covid-19: Two new deaths in Sibu, 219 new positive cases in Sarawak today, says SDMC

Members of the public undergo a swab test during a Covid-19 screening exercise in Taman Langat Murni, Kuala Langat June 4, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Feb 7 — Sarawak’s Covid-19 death toll rose to 50 today after two new deaths were recorded in Sibu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded 219 new positive cases, with Sibu recording 55 new cases, Song (50), Beluru (35), Miri (32), Kapit (25), Samarahan (5), Kanowit (5), Bintulu (4), Bukit Mabong (3) and one each in Betong, Kuching, Lundu, Saratok and Subis.

In its daily update statement, the committee said that the latest fatalities involved Cases 4,527 and Cases 2,422 who were both admitted to Sibu Hospital.

“The 49th death involved Case 4,527 who was a 92-year-old man who had experienced shortness of breath on January 29. He was then admitted to Sibu Hospital on January 30.

“The rT-PCR test conducted on January 31 found him positive on the same day. He was pronounced dead on February 6 at 9.49pm,” SDMC said, adding that the deceased also had comorbidity of high blood pressure and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The 50th death involved a 73-year old local woman who was found positive after screened for experiencing symptoms at a daycare centre on January 19.

The case began experiencing fever on January 17 and rT-PCR test done on January 18 had found her positive the next day. She was pronounced dead on February 6 due to her deteriorating health condition.

She also had a history of comorbidity of high blood pressure, diabetes and strokes.

Meanwhile, out of the 55 cases in Sibu, 34 were from active case detection (ACD), 14 involved individuals experiencing symptoms, five from those coming for self-screening at medical facilities, one from Pasai Cluster and one involve a health worker.

Out of the 50 cases in Song, 43 were recorded from the Pasai Cluster, and seven from ACD.

In Beluru, 34 cases were from the Seruas Cluster and one from Pasai Cluster.

In Miri, 24 cases were from ACD, three from the Rakut Cluster, two involved health workers, two involved those coming to medical facilities and one from Jelita Cluster.

In Kapit, 21 cases were from Pasai Cluster and four from ACD. Cases in Kanowit and Samarahan were detected from ACD.

Out of four cases in Bintulu, two were from Rakut Cluster, one involved those experiencing symptoms and one from ACD in Sungai Plan.

Cases in Bukit Mabong and Lundu were from the Pasai Cluster, one case in Kuching involve Indah Riang Cluster, and the case in Betong involve an individual experiencing symptoms.

SDMC said there are 1,874 active cases were being warded across the state where 945 were in Sibu Hospital, 376 Miri Hospital, 175 Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), 160 Bintulu Hospital, 198 Kapit Hospital, 19 Sarikei Hospital, and one in Limbang Hospital.

On a positive note, 134 cases have recovered and discharged from hospitals today, where 79 were from Sibu Hospital, Miri Hospital (24), Bintulu Hospital (11), SGH (6), Kapit Hospital’s PKRC (9), Limbang Hospital’s PKRC (4) and one from PKRC Sipitang, Sabah.

This makes the total recoveries and discharged cases in the state at 3,734 or 65.79 per cent out of total cases in the state.

Meanwhile, SDMC also recorded 249 new person-under-investigation (PUI) cases with 36 still waiting for their lab test results. — Borneo Post