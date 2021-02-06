Number of flood evacuees rises to 1,070 in Sarawak

Kampung Hulu Serian residents are transported via boat to the flood relief centre in Serian February 5, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Feb 6 — The number of flood victims in Sarawak now stands at 1,070 following the third wave of floods in the state since last Tuesday.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat in its latest report said Serian district remains the worst affected, with 785 evacuees from 255 families recorded so far.

The flood situation has not improved due the unpredictable heavy rains, it added.

Eighteen relief centres, namely one in Tatau district, Simunjan (four), Samarahan (two) and Serian (11) are still operating in the state. — Bernama