Three, including teen, nabbed after high speed chase in JB’s Taman Ungku Tun Aminah (VIDEO)

Three men were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a brief struggle with police in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah near Skudai February 4, 2021. — Screengrab from video via social media

JOHOR BARU, Feb 5 — Three men — one of them wanted, another positive for drugs, and a teenager — were arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a brief struggle with police in Taman Ungku Tun Aminah near Skudai here last night.

It was learnt that the three, aged 16, 21 and 47, were travelling in a black Perodua Viva car when they came across a team of policemen on their crime prevention rounds at 10.40pm.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects then fled from the policemen.

Following that, he said patrol cars from the Johor Baru North district police were dispatched to assist in the pursuit.

“The suspect’s car was being driven aggressively and had also rammed a police patrol car in their bid to escape.

“Police manage to arrest the suspects after a brief struggle when their Perodua Viva was stopped in the chase,” said Ayob Khan in a statement issued today.

Earlier, a 28-second video made its rounds on social media showing a police patrol car in pursuit of a black Perodua Viva in the residential area of Taman Ungku Tun Aminah.

In the video, the suspect’s car was seen being driven aggressively and had rammed the pursuing patrol car after it was cut off on a residential road.

Ayob Khan said checks revealed that one of the suspects was wanted by the Johor Baru South police for a criminal case and another was positive for methamphetamine abuse.

“The case is being investigated under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duties and under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act for being outside over the limit without a reasonable excuse.

“The suspect that was positive for methamphetamine abuse will be investigated under Section 15(1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” said Ayob Khan.