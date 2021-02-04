Covid-19: Mara denies issuing gag order to students, says constant updates provided to parents and employees about MRSM Bentong situation

Mara said that continuous monitoring is being conducted by the Bentong health clinic through a mobile unit that is open daily at the college, and students who are positive or with symptoms are isolated and placed in the warden’s house and not allowed to use the same facilities as other students. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — The Mara Junior Science College (MRSM) will provide constant updates to all parents and employees regarding the actual situation in MRSM Bentong, Pahang following the confirmation of Covid-19 positive cases at the educational institution.

Majlis Amanah Rakyat (Mara), in a statement today, also said that there is no such thing as parents were not provided with any information or gag orders issued to students.

“Since the infection case was detected, the Bentong district health office has been involved directly in conducting screening tests and enforcing the standard operating procedure (SOP) to ensure the safety and health of students.

“MRSM Bentong has taken immediate measures by establishing a Covid-19 Disaster Committee to manage cases and to liaise with the health office.

“A total of 38 students, five workers at the college dining hall, six employees on duty in dormitories and a teacher were found to be in close contacts of the Covid-19 positive student who has undergone swab tests at the college,” the statement read.

It also said that continuous monitoring is being conducted by the Bentong health clinic through a mobile unit that is open daily at the college, and students who are positive or with symptoms are isolated and placed in the warden’s house and not allowed to use the same facilities as other students.

“The students’ welfare is the college’s main focus and we are ensuring that there is enough food and that students are provided additional food. Food is wrapped and handed to students in their own rooms by those on duty.

“All students are undergoing quarantine for 10 days, and are closely monitored by the district health team, while sanitisation work is being conducted by the fire department at dormitories, lecture halls and around the college,” the statement read.

The college has also provided suitable equipment and devices to students to facilitate online learning and to prepare for their Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

Meanwhile in Kuantan, the Pahang National Security Council (MKN) director Mohd Zairasyahli Shah Zakaria said that those confirmed positive have been taken from the college for treatment at hospitals, and refuted allegations that the individuals involved were also quarantined in the college.

“It is in line with Covid-19 patient management practice undertaken in Pahang, where those confirmed positive are treated at hospitals or Covid-19 quarantine and low-risk treatment centres, because we do not allow them to self-quarantine,” he said when contacted yesterday.

In addition, he said that the learning and well-being aspects of over 100 students currently undergoing quarantine in the college as a step to reduce movement, are the priority of all parties.

“From the learning aspect, teachers who are already in the college are not allowed out while teachers from outside have been informed that they need to remain in the dormitories should they enter the college premises at this time,” he said.

Mohd Zairasyahli Shah said that physical distancing is also being practised properly at the college as there are existing dividers or cubicles there, which are now being fully utilised during the quarantine process.

Yesterday, five SPM candidates and three dining hall staff of the college tested positive for Covid-19, which was believed to have been spread by a student from Selangor who returned to the college on January 9, before having cough and fever on January 28.

In a related development, Mohd Zairasyahli Shah also confirmed that 144 students of MRSM Lipis, located around 237 kilometres from here, have been allowed to return to their dormitories after completing their quarantine that began on January 20, after a student tested positive a day before. — Bernama