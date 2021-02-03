Judge sentences Isa Samad to six years’ imprisonment, RM15.45m fine

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court, February 3, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — The High Court here sentenced former Felda chairman Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad to six years’ imprisonment after finding him guilty on nine corruption charges earlier today.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali imposed a six-year sentence for each of Mohd Isa’s nine sentences for a total of 54 years, but allowed these to be served concurrently.

This effectively means the former Negri Sembilan mentri besar would be required to serve a maximum of six years.

Mohd Nazlan also imposed a cumulative fine of RM15.45 million on Isa, as required under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act.

In the event Mohd Isa fails to pay the fine, Mohd Nazlan set a two-year prison sentence in default of unpaid fines for each of the nine charges.

He also said the prison term in lieu of the fine must be served consecutively.

Mohd Isa’s defence team is currently seeking a stay of execution, ahead of an expected appeal.

