High Court grants Isa Samad stay of execution, raises bail to RM1.5m

Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court February 3, 2021. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad has been granted a stay of execution for his fine and prison sentence after being found guilty and convicted of corruption earlier today.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, after considering the arguments presented by the defence and prosecution, allowed Mohd Isa to stay his six-year imprisonment and RM15.45 million fine.

“The court is satisfied with the points raised that managed to show special circumstances in the case of the accused for the court to allow a stay of execution until the end of his appeal.

“In line with that, the court also imposes a RM1.5 million bail that must be paid in full by the accused by 2pm tomorrow (Thursday),” he said.

The judge then allowed Mohd Isa to top up the RM800,000 already in the court’s possession from bail collected when he was first charged to make up the RM1.5 million figure.

Mohd Nazlan also instructed Mohd Isa to report to the police station closest to his home on the first of every month until the disposal of the appeal.

This was after Mohd Nazlan found the former Felda chairman guilty on nine counts of corruption, and had sentenced him to six years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM15.45 million.

