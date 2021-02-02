More houses to be built this year for B40, M40, says minister

Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said a total of RM500 million has been allocated to build 14,000 PPR units, RM315 million for 3,000 RMR units and RM310 million to build PPAM units this year — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 2 — More than RM1 billion has been allocated to build houses for people from the B40 and M40 segments this year through the People’s Housing Project (PPR), Rumah Mesra Rakyat (RMR) and Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Programme (PPAM), said Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin.

Zuraida said a total of RM500 million has been allocated to build 14,000 PPR units, RM315 million for 3,000 RMR units and RM310 million to build PPAM units this year.

According to her PR1MA is targeting to construct 15,577 housing units this year, while Syarikat Perumahan Negara Bhd (SPNB) will complete 12 existing residential projects comprising 4,380 units, besides planning to implement 11 more projects covering 7,407 housing units.

“RM125 million is allocated for housing maintenance of stratified low and medium cost units as well as assistance in repairing dilapidated or damaged houses due to natural disasters,” she said during the ministry’s New Year’s message ceremony which was streamed online today.

Zuraida said a total of 14,547 housing units for the B40 and M40 segments were completed last year, involving 3,120 PPR units, 5,043 PPAM units, 5,931 PR1MA units and 453 RMR units.

The ministry has also implemented maintenance programme for stratified low-cost housing involving 43,163 units under the Malaysia Home Maintenance Fund, 20,536 units under the Housing Maintenance Programme and 1,645 quarters under the Quarters Maintenance Programme, she said.

On recycling rate, Zuraida said KPKT has set a target of 32 per cent this year following its success last year at 30.6 per cent.

“In the 2021 Budget, KPKT allocates RM10 million as financial assistance to help local authorities (PBT) to carry out solid waste management and public cleaning,” she said.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said the Community Garden Policy would be launched this year to optimise land use in the city, targeting one community garden per one PPR.

She said the policy was a continuation of the Urban Community Garden Programme activated last year involving 304 participants from 14 PPR. — Bernama