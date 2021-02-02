Covid-19: No deaths recorded for first time in 13 days in Sarawak, says SDMC

A healthcare worker collects swab samples to test for Covid-19 at Dewan Desa Temuan in Kota Damansara January 29, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Feb 2 — For the first time in 13 days, Sarawak has recorded no deaths due to Covid-19.

The Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) announced in a statement that there were 121 new Covid-19 positive cases recorded today, Sibu being the main contributor with 37 cases followed by Miri (25 cases) and Kapit (21 cases).

“Dalat recorded 10 cases, Bintulu (nine cases), Bukit Mabong (four cases), Kuching, Song and Beluru (three cases respectively), Serian (two cases), Sarikei, Kanowit, Julau and Selangau (one case each), bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases in Sarawak to 4,676 cases,” the statement read.

The Pasai cluster in Sibu detected on Jan 9, which is believed to be the main source of the current surge in Covid-19 cases in Sarawak, contributed 32 of the 121 new cases. — Bernama