Covid-19: KL World Trade Centre offers to be vaccination centre

WTCKL, formerly known as Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) with a capacity of 13,456 square metres comprising five halls and 19 multi-purpose rooms, was sufficient to assist the vaccination process. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — The World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur (WTCKL) will offer its facilities and services as a vaccination centre to support the government to vaccinate 70 per cent of the nation’s population.

Its executive director Datuk Seri Irmohizam Ibrahim said the decision to provide the hall space was in line with the national vaccination plan scheduled to begin this month.

He said WTCKL, formerly known as Putra World Trade Centre (PWTC) with a capacity of 13,456 square metres comprising five halls and 19 multi-purpose rooms, was sufficient to assist the vaccination process.

According to him, WTCKL is a very strategic location to be used as a vaccination centre because it offers ample space with facilities such as parking, different entrances and has a waiting area and vaccination zone.

“We aim to help reduce the burden of public health facilities and help ensure that the recovery process runs smoothly,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the initiative is also expected to help health centres reduce overhead and logistics costs by offering the use of space at WTCKL as a place to store vaccines, health equipment and medical supplies. — Bernama