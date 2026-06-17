LABUAN, June 17 — The operation of the Royal Malaysian Air Force’s (RMAF) ANKA-S Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) marks a strategic leap in strengthening the nation’s defence and maritime surveillance capabilities, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said.

He said the asset is capable of providing operational coverage previously unavailable, particularly in strategic maritime areas including the South China Sea, giving Malaysia a critical information advantage in safeguarding national security and sovereignty.

“The operation of the ANKA-S aircraft represents a strategic leap in terms of our country’s defence and maritime surveillance.

“It provides operational coverage that has never existed before in one of the world’s most contested maritime regions, giving Malaysia a critical information advantage that can assist us in formulating national security policies,” he told reporters after officiating the launch of the ANKA-S Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) UAS asset of No 11 Squadron at the RMAF Labuan Air Base here yesterday.

Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, Chief of Navy Admiral Tan Sri Dr Zulhelmy Ithnain, Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Muhamad Norazlan Aris and Joint Forces Commander Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim were also present at the launch.

Mohamed Khaled said Malaysia acquired three ANKA-S aircraft at a cost of RM423.8 million, including ground control stations and two years of personnel training.

He said the ANKA-S is capable of flying for more than 24 hours at operational altitudes of up to 30,000 feet, and its deployment at the Labuan Air Base is intended to strengthen surveillance in the South China Sea.

“In short, with the ANKA-S, the RMAF can maintain the nation’s eyes and ears as it is capable of conducting continuous operations, operating in positions that may be difficult to detect and under all weather conditions,” he said.

Mohamed Khaled added that the asset is capable of accurately identifying and tracking vessel profiles, enabling the RMAF to plan and deploy assets more efficiently to intrusion locations without the need for unfocused patrols.

He said the use of the ANKA-S also helps reduce operational costs compared with deploying fighter aircraft or large maritime patrol vessels solely for surveillance purposes.

“It enables more efficient asset deployment directly to intrusion locations without the need for unfocused or blind patrols that waste resources,” he said.

He added that the government is considering the acquisition of three additional ANKA-S aircraft under a second phase, with the proposal to be submitted under the current national development planning framework.

Mohamed Khaled said the ANKA-S has the capability to carry weapons, but Malaysia has deliberately chosen not to arm the aircraft as a signal that the country’s defence posture is defensive in nature and not intended to threaten any nation.

“This aircraft is capable of carrying weapons, but we have chosen not to equip it with weapons as a signal that our posture is not to attack any country, but solely to protect our sovereignty. That is the posture we want to demonstrate to all nations,” he said.

Earlier, he also visited the Data Exploitation Centre and witnessed a live demonstration of the ANKA-S UAS conducting an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) mission within the operational area. — Bernama