KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — A man drowned after he was believed to have been sucked into a water tank while carrying out maintenance work at a water tower in Bandar Saujana Perdana, near here yesterday.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations centre chief Hamdan Hamzah said the 24-year-old victim was found unconscious on top of the tower reservoir tank before being pronounced dead at the scene.

He said the department received an emergency call regarding the incident at 11.51am and dispatched a Fire Rescue Tender and five personnel from the Bestari Jaya Fire and Rescue Station to the location.

“The fire engine arrived at the scene at 12.17pm and found the victim unconscious.

“Based on preliminary information from the caller, the victim was believed to have been sucked into the water tank and drowned while carrying out maintenance work at the tower reservoir tank,” he said in a statement today.

Hamdan said firefighters subsequently retrieved and brought the victim down from the tank.

He said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Ministry of Health personnel. — Bernama