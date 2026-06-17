KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — City Hall (DBKL) has responded to reports of a mass fish kill at Taman Danau Kota Lake yesterday, confirming that comprehensive clean-up operations were completed on the same day.

In a press statement, DBKL explained that the incident was likely precipitated by relentless rainfall, which triggered a drop in dissolved oxygen (DO) levels and altered the water quality.

The storms also caused an influx of sediments and pollutants into the lake, factors that strained the resilience of the aquatic life and compromised the survival of the fish.

“In response, DBKL took immediate action by carrying out clean-up operations to remove the dead fish, aiming to prevent more severe water pollution, mitigate public health risks, and ensure the comfort of visitors. Additionally, trash traps have been installed at the lake's inlets to control the influx of floating debris and pollutants.

“DBKL, alongside the Federal Territory’s Department of Environment, also conducted water sampling on June 16 for quality analysis to pinpoint the exact factors contributing to the incident,” DBKL said.

The urgency of the response was captured in photos shared by the city hall. While schools of dead fish were visibly floating on the lake around 10am, the remains had been cleared by 4pm.

DBKL noted that Taman Danau Kota Lake serves a dual purpose: it is a recreational park that also functions as a flood retention pond.

Because of this design, the lake is susceptible to similar incidents, which have occurred at other retention ponds across Kuala Lumpur following heavy rainfall.

“Water flowing into the lake from its surrounding catchment area typically carries sediment, organic matter, litter, and pollutants through the drainage system before discharging into the lake,” the statement added.

DBKL has committed to ongoing monitoring of the lake's condition and will implement further measures to ensure the recreational area remains safe, clean, and comfortable for city residents.