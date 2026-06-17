KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has declared that the party is prepared to “go all out” against PAS following the latter’s recent decision to sever ties with them.

Muhyiddin made the remarks to reporters after chairing the party’s Supreme Council meeting at its headquarters here last night, Free Malaysia Today reported.

“If they have made their decision, we are ready to fight on all fronts,” Muhyiddin said when asked if he accepted the split between the two parties.

The fallout follows a statement from PAS President Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang last week, who asserted that his party was obligated to cut ties with Bersatu, claiming the latter had become power-hungry and failed to prioritise Malay-Muslim unity.

Despite the rift, Muhyiddin insisted that Bersatu would still contest under the Perikatan Nasional (PN) banner in the impending Johor and Negeri Sembilan state polls.

“We will stand firm on this position as we helped found PN,” he said, reiterating his earlier claim that the party would remain in the coalition due to its “strong brand.”

However, Muhyiddin expressed frustration over the current state of the coalition, claiming that PN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar had yet to call a meeting to discuss preparations for the state elections.

He noted that, previously, PN would always meet to coordinate strategies for any by-election.

“Such meetings are critical. But now, it is a free-for-all,” he said, alluding to the lack of coordinated seat negotiations.

The Johor state election is fixed for July 11, while the poll for Negeri Sembilan will be held on August 1.