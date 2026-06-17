KUALA LUMPUR, June 17 — Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) has strengthened its multi-layered digital security infrastructure to protect its exclusive Fifa World Cup 2026 broadcast rights and safeguard the country’s creative industry investments.

The Malaysian Broadcasting Department, in a statement today, said the measure was taken following reports regarding attempts to access the Fifa World Cup 2026 broadcasts on RTMKlik from overseas using Virtual Private Network (VPN) applications.

“Continuous monitoring and technical upgrades are also being implemented to ensure platform stability and an optimum viewing experience,” it said.

According to the statement, RTM, as the broadcast rights holder for the Fifa World Cup 2026 in Malaysia, is committed to ensuring local viewers can enjoy the service seamlessly while adhering to the stipulated licensing terms and broadcasting rights.

RTM also expressed appreciation for the public’s vigilance and cooperation in providing feedback to help elevate the quality of the nation’s broadcasting services. — Bernama