KOTA BHARU, June 17 — PAS is concerned with the emergence of new political parties specifically designed to attract young voters ahead of the next general election, describing the trend as a significant strategic challenge.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah noted that these new entities appear to have meticulously mapped out their target demographics, focusing on youth who remain unaligned with any existing political party, NST reported.

“What they say can easily influence the minds of young voters. This is one of the challenges for PAS. They seem to have identified areas where they believe they have support.

“They have assessed the political landscape and chosen their platforms accordingly,” he said during the Pengkalan Chepa PAS meeting, which was opened by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud today.

Amar, who also serves as the Panchor assemblyman, pointed to a new party’s decision to hold an upcoming event in Kijang as a prime example of this targeted strategy.

“I am still puzzled as to why they chose Kijang, but perhaps they have their own assessment. I believe more new parties will emerge as the election draws nearer,” he said.

Despite his party’s strength, Amar admitted a lingering uncertainty regarding whether the landslide majority he secured in the 15th general election (GE15) would be repeated.

While he remains confident in PAS’s ability to retain its base, he warned that the modern electorate is increasingly volatile.

“I am confident, but we must ensure that these voters remain with PAS. I say this because political developments today are difficult to predict. Young voters make up about 40 per cent of the electorate, yet we cannot accurately read their thinking,” he said.

Amar observed a fundamental shift in how the youth perceive power, noting that they no longer view politics through traditional ideological lenses. In this new landscape, the personality and appeal of the candidate have become more influential than party dogma.

“The way young people approach politics is different. Their thinking is not the same as before and they do not necessarily make decisions based on ideology. Candidates are also important in influencing their choices.

“That is why we must engage with them in ways that resonate with them,” he said.