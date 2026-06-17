JOHOR BAHRU, June 17 — Caretaker Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi has defended Barisan Nasional’s (BN) decision to contest all 56 state assembly seats independently, rebuffing Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s labels of "arrogance" by detailing Johor’s extensive financial contributions to federal-run services.

In a statement issued last night, Onn Hafiz referred to the prime minister’s view that the people of Johor should elect leaders who are wise, principled, and capable of cooperating effectively with the federal government.

He questioned whether the decision by Johor BN) to contest all 56 seats in the upcoming state election was the reason for being characterised as "arrogant," noting that the move was made to reflect the voice of the majority in the state.

“We have never been too arrogant to cooperate, nor too proud to accept views or assistance.

“However, we have principles, trust, and responsibilities toward the royal institution as well as the welfare of the people of Johor that must be safeguarded,” he said.

To address the suggestion that the state has been out of step with Putrajaya, On Hafiz highlighted several areas where the Johor government has actively complemented Federal efforts.

He noted that the state provides annual financial assistance to schools and teachers' rooms despite education being under the purview of the Ministry of Education.

Similarly, the state government extends support to Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes, district police headquarters (IPD), and military camps, which fall under the jurisdictions of the Home Affairs and Defence ministries.

Furthermore, Onn Hafiz pointed out that the state provides aid to hospitals, clinics, and public health facilities managed by the Ministry of Health.

“In fact, when state revenue increases, the state government not only announces special financial assistance for state civil servants but also recognises federal civil servants who serve in Johor,” Onn Hafiz said.

According to the caretaker MB, these actions are taken to ensure that the people of Johor benefit, regardless of which level of government holds primary responsibility for a specific portfolio.

Onn Hafiz then rhetorically asked for specific instances where the Johor administration was perceived to have failed in its cooperation with the federal government.

The caretaker MB dissolved the Johor assembly on June 1 to trigger the state election that will be held on July 11.