GERIK, June 17 — The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) has managed to relocate a herd of 12 wild elephants in the area of Kampung Bongor in a recent operation.

Its director Mohd Taufik Abdul Rahman said that the elephants were moved in stages from the village since Monday with the help of two female elephants Indah and Suria and will be relocated to their natural habitat far from human settlements.

“All adult and young elephants found were estimated to be about one and a half years to 35 years old,” he said when contacted by Bernama, adding that the department received complaints from villagers about the presence of elephants in their area recently.

Meanwhile, Temengor assemblyman Datuk Salbiah Mohamed said elephant-human conflicts in Hulu Perak district was a long-standing issue as most villages were situated near the forest reserves that serve as a natural habitat for the elephants.

She also said that the Perak state government was considering a suggestion to create an elephant sanctuary in Gerik and it was important in easing operations to manage and relocate elephants in the future. — Bernama