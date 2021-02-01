Writer loses RM24,400 in Macau scam, say Melaka police

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt E. Sundra Rajan said, the 25-year-old man who lives in Alor Gajah received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an employee of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) on January 30. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Feb 1 — A writer was cheated out of RM24,400 by the Macau Scam syndicate, who claimed that the victim’s name was registered with a company with an outstanding debt of more than RM38,000.

Melaka Commercial Crime Investigation Department chief, Supt E. Sundra Rajan said, the 25-year-old man who lives in Alor Gajah received a phone call from an individual claiming to be an employee of the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) on January 30.

“The victim denied the allegation, however, the line was connected to another individual who was allegedly a police officer from the Pahang contingent police headquarters. The victim was also informed that he was involved in drug trafficking and money laundering activities,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the victim fell for the ruse and followed the suspect’s instructions to fill in his bank account details along with the pin number via an “MY Bank Negara” application.

Sundra Rajan said the victim realised he was duped after completing the instructions before contacting the bank only to be informed that there was a withdrawal of money amounting to RM24,400 from his account.

The victim had lodged a police report at the Alor Gajah district police headquarters last Saturday and the case was being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, he said.

“The public is advised not to easily trust individuals who disguise themselves as IRB staff or any doubtful parties,” he added. — Bernama