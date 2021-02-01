Ismail Sabri: EMCO on Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka beginning Wednesday

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the decision was taken based on the advice and risk assessment of the Health Ministry (MOH) following a spike in Covid-19 cases in that location. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be implemented in the Sungai Udang Prison in Melaka and its staff quarters from February 3 to 16, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this decision was taken based on the advice and risk assessment of the Health Ministry (MOH) following a spike in Covid-19 cases in that location.

As at yesterday, he said, 113 positive cases had been recorded, involving 79 inmates, 22 prison staff and 12 family members.

He said the EMCO would make it easier for MOH to conduct targeted screening on all inmates, staff and their close contacts to curb the spread of the virus in the community.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for this prison is similar to that announced previously, which includes barring movements in and out of the prison and visits by family members,” he said in a statement on the movement control order (MCO) developments today.

He also said 826 individuals were arrested throughout the country for violating the SOP yesterday, with 776 compounded and 50 remanded.

The offences included not practicing physical distancing, crossing district and state borders without permission, not wearing face masks, and operating premises outside the permitted hours or without permission.

He said that beginning today, all employers must send their foreign workers for Covid-19 screening and have to bear the costs. — Bernama