Ismail Sabri announces crackdown on SOP violations from Thursday

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks to a motorist at a roadblock at the Gombak Toll Plaza in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — Authorities will adopt an uncompromising approach when policing for violations of Covid-19 standard operating procedures beginning Thursday, Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Ismail also said authorities have not overstepped in their enforcement of the SOPs, adding that the police would not need to take action if there were no breaches.

“I wish to announce that, beginning February 4, strict action will be taken without compromise.

“As we can see, (Covid-19) cases have continued rising. The government has been focusing on construction sites and factories, but the public must continue obeying the law,” he said at a press conference after inspecting a roadblock operation in the city.

Ismail also indicated that increased penalties for compound notices issued under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 would be announced soon.

The Act currently allows a maximum RM1,000 penalty for compound notices issued under its authority but the Health Ministry has submitted amendments to increase this via an Emergency Ordinance.

The minister explained that the penalty was inadequate especially when dealing with companies, citing public anger over a glove maker that could not be fined beyond RM1,000 by the law.

He then suggested that the increased penalties would apply specifically to companies but declined to reveal what these would be, only saying that these would be announced later either by the police, the Health Ministry, or the National Security Council.

February 4 is the scheduled expiry of the movement control order covering all states in Malaysia except Sarawak.