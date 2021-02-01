FT minister: RM750,000 worth of food baskets allocated to FT parliamentary constituencies

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa hands over food baskets to people during Federal Territory Day in Kuala Lumpur February 1, 2021. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 — The Federal Territories Ministry has allocated RM750,000 worth of 13,000 food baskets to be distributed to parliamentary constituencies in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan.

Its minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said each of the parliamentary constituencies will receive 1,000 units of food baskets, which would be distributed to eligible urban poor and B40 (lower-income group) recipients to enhance the well-being of the residents.

“The food baskets containing basic necessities will be distributed directly to the targeted groups through collaboration with the Federal Territories Residential Representative Council (MPPWP),” he said after distributing food baskets during the Kenduri Rakyat programme at Wangsa Maju, which was broadcast live at the ministry’s official Facebook today.

Kenduri Rakyat is a ‘signature programme’ carried out annually in conjunction with the Federal Territory Day celebration.

According to Annuar, the ministry would always prioritise the well-being and welfare of the people through the ‘Wilayah Prihatin’ initiative which covers the economic, welfare, and survival of the residents.

Meanwhile, Annuar also urged the Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan’s residents to jointly enliven and celebrate the 2021 Federal Territory Day (SHWP 2021) by creatively sharing pictures and videos on social media platforms, using the hashtag #WilayahPersekutuanWilayahPrihatin dan #kibarbenderaWP.

“The lighting up of Federal Territories is a new programme this year which is introduced to encourage the public and all building owners to turn on the lights to create a festive mood at night so that the Federal Territories will always be vibrant throughout February,” he said. — Bernama