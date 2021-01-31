Stuck due to delays at Tuas checkpoint, thousands of chickens die from Johor to Singapore

Thousands of chickens died on their way to Singapore last week after long delays at Tuas checkpoint. — PIcture courtesy of Twitter/mothership.sg

SINGAPORE, Jan 31 — Thousands of chickens died on their way to Singapore last week after long delays at Tuas checkpoint, reported The Straits Times.

It was understood that the cause of the deaths was due to heat and the cramped conditions of their mode of transport.

The importers told the Singaporean daily that the cargo drivers have been experiencing delays since last Monday (January 25) and it has become worse since Wednesday and Thursday.

At least four to five trucks of chickens are imported to Singapore from Johor almost on a daily basis and about 6 per cent of chickens in each truck would die on the way, said the operating officer at Boong Poultry Oh Wei Chiat chief.

“One reason is due to the heat. They are also trapped in a limited space for a long time. It takes two to three hours to reach the checkpoint, followed by about 12 hours stuck in the congestion. And they are without food and drink, because we don’t usually feed the chickens before transporting them,” Oh told The Straits Times.

Another poultry importer, company director at Toh Thye San Farm, Johnson Toh said about 2,000 chickens died after between nine- and 11-hour delays at the checkpoint just over the two days.

However, chairman of Singapore’s Poultry Merchants Association, Ong Kian Sun said that the situation has improved since Friday as delays have been reduced.

Singapore Immigration & Checkpoints Authority, Ministry of Trade and Industry, and the Singapore Food Agency said in a joint statement that the delays at Tuas checkpoint were due to various reasons.

“The delays were due to a combination of factors. Cargo volume has returned to pre-Covid levels and with the continued closure of Malaysia’s Bangunan Sultan Iskandar from 7pm to 7am, as well as the upcoming Lunar New Year, the overall cargo volume is now more concentrated at certain times of the day, leading to traffic bunching,” they said.

Since January 22, cargo drivers entering Singapore had to go through Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) and if someone tested positive, one would not be allowed to enter.

However due to technical issues, the testing service provider had to fall back on manual verification of the test results, which added to the clearance time.

Johor Trucking Association president Novan Hing said on Friday that while the Second Link is open for 24 hours daily, the Causeway operates for only 12 hours between 7am and 7pm.

On April 21 last year, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri announced that those looking to return to Malaysia from Singapore should take note of the Causeway’s new operation hours (7am - 7pm daily) set to take effect April 24.

He said the decision will affect the movement of individuals and commercial vehicles such as cargo lorries.