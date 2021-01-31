Now, Mestron says doesn’t have MoH clearance for Covid-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labelled with a ‘Coronavirus Covid-19 Vaccine’ sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 — Mestron Holding Bhd clarified today that it has not been given any official clearance to purchase or distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia.

Yesterday, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba reportedly said the firm would be investigated for purporting to have received a clearance letter for such purposes from the Health Ministry.

“Mestron has not obtain any approval or clearance letter from the Ministry of Health to purchase or distribute Covid-19 vaccines in Malaysia.

“Mestron’s intention is to explore and venture into vaccine distribution business by partnering with Zhongyu Yexing (Chengdu) Industrial Co Ltd,” the firm said.

It said Zhongyu was approved to distribute Sinopharm’s China National Biotech Group Covid-19 vaccine.

Yesterday, Mestron reportedly insisted that it was issued such a clearance letter from the MoH.

Mestron had claimed the letter dated January 8, 2021 allowed the company to discuss and collaborate on the importation, distribution, sale, marketing, use and application of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country.