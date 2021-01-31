DOE seals Sitiawan ceramic factory suspected of releasing of untreated effluent into public drain

IPOH, Jan 31 — The Department of Environment (DOE) has sealed the processing system of a ceramic factory in Sitiawan believed to have released untreated effluent into the public drain at the Kampung Acheh Industrail Area last night.

Perak DOE director, Rosli Zul said the offence was detected through ‘Op Teras’ conducted by the DOE Teluk Intan Branch from 9.30pm to 1am.

“We have sealed the ceramic factory’s equipment as it is believed to have released untreated effluent into the public drain and this could have an adverse impact on the quality of the body of water.

“It could also affect the aquatic life and cause sedimentation at the base of the body of water and eventually the effluent will enter the nearby river,” he told Bernama, here, today.

Rosli said his department had issued an order and would prepare an investigation paper for prosecution under the Environmental Quality Act 1974 after receiving the results from the Department of Chemistry.

He said DOE director-general, Norlin Jaafar also took part in the enforcement operation to detect factory operations that were releasing untreated effluent. — Bernama