133 flood victims taking shelter at temporary evacuation centres in Simunjan, Serian

KUCHING, Jan 31 — A total of 133 flood victims are currently taking shelter at three temporary evacuation centres (PPS) as of 8am today, said the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in a statement.

The three PPS are set up in Simunjan and Serian for the flood victims after their home have been inundated by the flash flood.

At Dewan Masyarakat Lubok Buntin in Simunjan, the PPS is currently catering to a total of 27 victims from seven families.

In Serian, the PPS have been set up at Dewan Kampung Lintang Baru (84 victims, 20 families) and Dewan Betong Kanowit (22 victims, six families).

According to the Sarawak Almanac, the King Tide is expected to reach six metres at 7.15pm tonight. — Borneo Post Online