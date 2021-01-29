Court rejects 1,102 individuals’ bid to stop PR1MA form giving extra discounts to new housebuyers

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, who represented all the individuals, said Judge Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim rejected the application after finding that all plaintiffs had failed to prove that they had the right to seek an injunction. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 ― The High Court here today rejected the injunction application filed by 1,102 individuals to prevent Perbadanan PR1MA Malaysia (PR1MA) from giving rebates and additional discounts through its Home Ownership Campaign (HOC) to new buyers which had caused the existing buyers to sustain losses.

The injunction was sought by early buyers of PR1MA houses throughout the country, including Kuala Lumpur, Kedah, Perak, Melaka, Johor, Sabah and Sarawak in their originating summons against PR1MA.

Lawyer Mohd Khairul Azam Abdul Aziz, who represented all the individuals, said Judge Ahmad Zaidi Ibrahim rejected the application after finding that all plaintiffs had failed to prove that they had the right to seek an injunction.

“The court is of the opinion that there is no need to allow the injunction. As such, the application is rejected without costs,” he told reporters after today’s proceedings, which were conducted online, ended.

Mohd Khairul Azam also said the application was rejected because there was an issue to be decided in the case and the plaintiffs could receive compensation and restitution if they won the suit.

The individuals, aged between 28 and 50, had between July and August 2019, applied for the injunction to stop the defendant from continuing to campaign, promote any sort of rebate through broadcasting or advertising and to stop introducing the PR1MA rebate scheme or any key handover ceremony until decided by the court.

They claimed that the introduction of the discount and rebates of up to 30 per cent by PR1MA through the HOC had caused them to suffer losses of around RM100,000.

They also seek a declaration that the rebates introduced by PR1MA under the HOC were illegal. ― Bernama